Empowering our communities to support orphans and vulnerable children around the world. We believe that anyone can create a positive change in a child's life, regardless of their age or resources.
Paper Bridges is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping orphans, foster children, and other vulnerable kids around the world through empowering the community to take action. We send handwritten letters and emotional support to orphanages to share love and hope, as well as create educational material, provide tutoring, and send care packages to vulnerable children.
Our Work
18
Countries Reached
42
Student Chapters
33
Orphanage Partners
Our Map
Countries with Partner Orphanages
Countries with PB Chapters
Anyone can get involved!
Student Opportunities
Join our network of hundreds of students dedicated to helping orphans
State & National Presidents
We're looking for passionate individuals to work with our national team in overseeing chapters within your state or country (outside of the US)
Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis
Start a Chapter
Bring Paper Bridges to your local community by starting a school or country chapter.
Letter Writing
Have 5 minutes? Write a single letter to brighten an orphan's day or get your community together to start a letter writing project.
Nonprofit team
Join our team of passionate students from around the world to help support orphans and vulnerable children. Get experience working as part of an international nonprofit.