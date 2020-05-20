INSPIRE. LOVE.

Empowering our communities to support orphans and vulnerable children around the world. We believe that anyone can create a positive change in a child's life, regardless of their age or resources.

ABOUT US

Paper Bridges is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping orphans, foster children, and other vulnerable kids around the world through empowering the community to take action. We send handwritten letters and emotional support to orphanages to share love and hope, as well as create educational material, provide tutoring, and send care packages to vulnerable children.

Nonprofit team applications open!
See Good morning san diego feature us  8-14 @ 8:30am
Thank you tianchi med for your donation of 100k masks!
Watch our interview with CBS8 and CW 
8-12 @ 10:00 PM
 

Our Work

18

Countries Reached

42

Student Chapters

33

Orphanage Partners 

Our Map

Countries with Partner Orphanages
Countries with PB Chapters

HOW TO HELP

Anyone can get involved!

 

Student Opportunities

Join our network of hundreds of students dedicated to helping orphans

State & National Presidents

We're looking for passionate individuals to work with our national team in overseeing chapters within your state or country (outside of the US)

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis

Start a Chapter

Bring Paper Bridges to your local community by starting a school or country chapter.

Letter Writing

Have 5 minutes? Write a single letter to brighten an orphan's day or get your community together to start a letter writing project.

Nonprofit team

Join our team of passionate students from around the world to help support orphans and vulnerable children. Get experience working as part of an international nonprofit.

Paper Bridges

NEWS AND MEDIA

 

Nonprofit partners

CONTACT US

Paper Bridges

P.O BOX 342321

Bethesda MD, 20827

email: team@paper-bridges.org

