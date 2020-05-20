Empowering our communities to support orphans and vulnerable children around the world. We believe that anyone can create a positive change in a child's life, regardless of their age or resources.

ABOUT US

Paper Bridges is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping orphans, foster children, and other vulnerable kids around the world through empowering the community to take action. We send handwritten letters and emotional support to orphanages to share love and hope, as well as create educational material, provide tutoring, and send care packages to vulnerable children.